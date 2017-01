Lost Music Saloon: Jan 23, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: New Music!

Welcome to the first “all new music” show of 2017 here in the Saloon! It’ll be mostly new and upcoming music from the new year, but there will be a few stragglers and leftovers from late 2016 as well. But it’s all good music, and it’s all Saloon-approved, so you know you’re gonna like it. Enjoy!

garry 140 January 23rd, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows