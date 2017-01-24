dog germs 1/24/17 edition

tonight’s show get started with some music from cold cave, for those of you going to their show on thursday at strange matter here in richmond!

and of coure, i’ll be playing tons of other great songs…including your requests!

upcoming shows:

cold cave w/drab majesty on january 26th @ strange matter, richmond, va

black marble, you, unmaker on february 3rd @ strange matter, richmond, va

aesthetic perfection, solar fake, nyxx on february 5th @ fallout, richmond, va

code orange, youth code, nicole dollanganger on february 6th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

testament, sepultura, prong on april 19th @ the national, richmond, va

noizhed 110 January 24th, 2017

Playlist:

