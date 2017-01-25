Global A Go-Go: Wednesday January 25, 3:00-5:00 PM

He’s only been out of office for a few days, and I’m already nostalgic for the 44th President of the United States. So I dusted off my favorite songs about Barack Obama from the 2008 campaigns, ones done by artists from around the country and the world.

These songs were the subject of the August 29, 2008 edition of Global A Go-Go, maybe the most popular program I’ve ever done (1,331 downloads here and counting). I’ll reprise a few of these songs on this week’s program, and I’ll keep it fresh with 2017 premieres from Girma Beyene (Ethiopia) & Akale Wube (France), Awa Poulo (Mali), Ani Cordero (Brooklyn) and Hard Proof (Austin).

