The Lotus Land Show – To hell in a handbasket

Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV

  • Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo
  • Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc
  • Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze
  • Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single
  • >>>
  • World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!
  • XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons
  • The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single
  • Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch

17 January 25th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *