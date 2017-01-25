The Lotus Land Show – To hell in a handbasket

Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV

Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo

Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc

Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze

Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single

World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!

XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons

The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single

Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch

