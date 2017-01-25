Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV
- Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo
- Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc
- Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze
- Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single
- World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!
- XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons
- The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single
- Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch
