The Lotus Land Show – To hell in a handbasket

Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV

Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo

Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc

Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze

Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single

>>>

World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!

XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons

The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single

Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch

>>>

Harry Nilsson – The Beehive State – Nilsson Sings Nelson

Jenny Hval – In the Red – Blood Bitch

Jenny Hval – Conceptual Romance – Blood Bitch

April March – Le Temps de l’amour – Paris in April

>>>HOUR 2 <<<

(BrownCo pick of the Week) Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus

Chrisma – Black Silk Stocking – Chinese Restaurant

The Halo Benders – Don”t Touch My Bikini – God Don’t Make No Junk

Vivian Goldman – Launderette – Resolutionary (Songs 1979 – 1982)

>>>

Acapulco Lips – Awkward Waltz – Acapulco Lips

Dean & Britta – Night Nurse – L’Avventura

Tracy Bryant – Subterranean – Subterranean

CC Dust – New Ways – Shinkansen No. 1/New Ways

>>>

Ted Hawkins – The Lost Ones – Cold and Bitter Tears

Jeremy Jay – In This Lonely Town – Slow Dance

Little Barrie – Eyes Were Young – Shadow

Var – Begin to Remember – No One Dances Quite Like My Brothers

michaelmiracle 17 January 25th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows