Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV
- Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo
- Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc
- Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze
- Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single
- >>>
- World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!
- XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons
- The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single
- Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch
- >>>
- Harry Nilsson – The Beehive State – Nilsson Sings Nelson
- Jenny Hval – In the Red – Blood Bitch
- Jenny Hval – Conceptual Romance – Blood Bitch
- April March – Le Temps de l’amour – Paris in April
- >>>HOUR 2 <<<
- (BrownCo pick of the Week) Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus
- Chrisma – Black Silk Stocking – Chinese Restaurant
- The Halo Benders – Don”t Touch My Bikini – God Don’t Make No Junk
- Vivian Goldman – Launderette – Resolutionary (Songs 1979 – 1982)
- >>>
- Acapulco Lips – Awkward Waltz – Acapulco Lips
- Dean & Britta – Night Nurse – L’Avventura
- Tracy Bryant – Subterranean – Subterranean
- CC Dust – New Ways – Shinkansen No. 1/New Ways
- >>>
- Ted Hawkins – The Lost Ones – Cold and Bitter Tears
- Jeremy Jay – In This Lonely Town – Slow Dance
- Little Barrie – Eyes Were Young – Shadow
- Var – Begin to Remember – No One Dances Quite Like My Brothers
michaelmiracle 17 January 25th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
“Is It Like Today” is on my British 90s playlist. Such a great song and so apt for right now. 👍