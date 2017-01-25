The Lotus Land Show – To hell in a handbasket

Thanks for tuning in. Check out the play list below VVV

  • Hailu Mergia, Dahlek Band – Embuwa Bey Lamitu – Wede Harer Guzo
  • Witch – Like a Chicken – Witch: We Intend to Cause Havoc
  • Las Kellies – Summer Breeze – Summer Breeze
  • Positive No – Reinvent the Space – Single
  • World Party – Is It Like Today? – Bang!
  • XTC – Here Comes President Kill Again – Oranges & Lemons
  • The Chameleons – In Shreds – What Does Anything Mean? Basically
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Rattlesnake – Rattlesnake Single
  • Hot Lunch – Killer Smile – Hot Lunch
  • Harry Nilsson – The Beehive State – Nilsson Sings Nelson
  • Jenny Hval – In the Red – Blood Bitch
  • Jenny Hval – Conceptual Romance – Blood Bitch
  • April March – Le Temps de l’amour – Paris in April
  • >>>HOUR 2 <<<
  • (BrownCo pick of the Week) Crystal Fairy – Drugs on the Bus – Drugs on the Bus
  • Chrisma – Black Silk Stocking – Chinese Restaurant
  • The Halo Benders – Don”t Touch My Bikini – God Don’t Make No Junk
  • Vivian Goldman – Launderette – Resolutionary (Songs 1979 – 1982)
  • Acapulco Lips – Awkward Waltz – Acapulco Lips
  • Dean & Britta – Night Nurse – L’Avventura
  • Tracy Bryant – Subterranean – Subterranean
  • CC Dust – New Ways – Shinkansen No. 1/New Ways
  • Ted Hawkins – The Lost Ones – Cold and Bitter Tears
  • Jeremy Jay – In This Lonely Town – Slow Dance
  • Little Barrie – Eyes Were Young – Shadow
  • Var – Begin to Remember – No One Dances Quite Like My Brothers

