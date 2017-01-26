Galaxy Girl – Rogue Blend – 20170126

Last night, my dear listeners, I put my music editing skills to the test in order to prepare a RADIO FRIENDLY version of Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 song “Killing In The Name” in honor of the @rogueNASA, @AltNatParkSer, @AltUSEPA, @Alt_CDC, @ungaggedEPA, @AltHHS, @alt_fda, @altusda, and @AltForestServ Twitter accounts that popped up in resistance to government censorship. Tune in tomorrow to see if it turns out better than the crappy cut-off edits I found on YouTube.

