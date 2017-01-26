Loud to Quiet



Tune in for new music from Iron Reagan, Cherry Glazerr, Allison Crutchfield, Father John Misty and Spoon.

7-8pm

A Dying World – Iron Reagan – Crossover Ministry – 2017 (Feb 3)

Ignorecam – Pissed Jeans – Why Love Now – 2017 (Feb 24)

Told You I’d Be with the Guys – Cherry Glazerr – Apocalipstick – 2017

Ya Ya – Naked Giants – R.I.P. – EP – 2016

Why Can’t We Just Dance? – Lisa Prank – Adult Teen – 2016

Modern Act – Cloud Nothings – Life Without Sound – 2017

dsunshine 86 January 26th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows