FBB…Eight before Eight is back!

The world is definitely not normal these days, but at least Friday Breakfast Blend is. Today marks the return of 8 b4 8. Our first episode of 2017 features Mose Allison, Black Marble Selection, Dumptruck, Atomic Rooster, Pete Doherty, James Mercer, Richard Swift, Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators.

For real facts and insights about the Cheetoh-in-Chief, stay tuned for Democracy Now, right after Friday Breakfast Blend.

jaysandusky 113 January 27th, 2017

Playlist:

