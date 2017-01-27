Open Source RVA January 27, 2017

GOT FREE SPEECH? On Friday’s edition of Open Source RVA, host Don Harrison welcomes Bill Farrar, the director of public policy and communications at the ACLU of Virginia (and the host of WRIR’s “Stunted Development”). He speaks about the civil liberties organization’s plan to take on the agenda of President Donald Trump, and recounts the civil rights and free speech battles now being waged in the Virginia General Assembly. The show also welcomes back Jessica Moreno-Caycho and Diego Orbegozo of the Virginia Commonwealth University student organization Plumas at VCU. They fill us in on what happened during their meeting with VCU President Michael Rao on Inauguration Day, and what Rao said about their petition to turn the school into a sanctuary campus. And we check in with our Richmond City Council correspondents Melissa Vaughn and Jessee Perry as they file a particularly frustrating edition of RVA Dirt’s Quick and Dirty Council Report. Hey there, would you like a copy of the U.S. Constitution? Read along with Open Source RVA at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 January 27th, 2017

