What the Fontaine?!: R.I.P. Mary Tyler Moore (1/27/17)

What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

So sad. We lost Mary Tyler Moore this week. Lots of women from the 70s saying she was an inspiration to them in their careers. And she made that movie in Richmond’s Fan District in the 80s! I’ll play Husker Du’s version of her TV theme song. Some School House Rock covers. And lots more. Tune in tonight 9-11pmEST.

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155

AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.

More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine

Fontaine 109 January 27th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows