Tonight on The Almanac:
I invite my good friend Shaina to the airwaves to talk all things Aquarius, featuring a killer Bollywood Disco set curated by them, and a softly, amiably combative interview.
Also, we wander through chill Aquarian orchards, gathering fruit along the way.
Miss anything? Want to listen again?
You can catch the show archived for 2 weeks on wrir.org
And
Archived forevrrr and evrrr at mixcloud.com/morganniles
Catch ya in the stars, babes.
morganniles 156 January 27th, 2017
Posted In: Music
