Cause & Effect: Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Greetings,

Today’s Cause & Effect will be hosted by The Commonwealth of Notions’ Shannon Cleary and the topic of discussion will be Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. A band that originated from Virginia, but has since gone on to release several records via Kill Rock Stars and Ribbon Records. Known for wonderful songwriting and strong stances within political activism, the group also holds several ties to the city of Richmond. It will be curious to unravel a playlist that includes influences, inspirations, creative peers and fellow tour mates over the course of two hours.

Look below for the playlist!

As Always, Thanks For Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

shannon.cleary 120 January 28th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows