PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 1/29/2017

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Eldridge, Ruth Brown, Garnett Brown, J.P. Johnson, Joe sample, Sadao Watanabe, Stan Getz, Sonny Stitt,

Bobby Durham, Bob Stewart, John Handy, Christopher Hollyday, John Stubblefield, Bobby Hackett, Ed Saughnessy,

Joshua Redman and Red Prysock,

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Baron Tymas/Chasing Its Tail/Montreal/BTM/2016

Sidney Jacobs/Last Night/First Man/Baby Chubs Records/2016

Scott Whitfield/I Remember Thad/New Jazz Standards Vol. 2/Summit/2016

Frank Kohl Quartet/With Tears of Joy/Rising Tide/Pony Boy Records/2015

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Fish Fried On Open Fire/Blooming Tall Phlox/YEM/2017

Gustavo Cortinas/Arete/Snapshot/OA2/2017

Mark Lewis/Child’s Play/The New York Session/Audio Daaddio/2016

Joe Bourne/With A Little Help From My Friends/Upbeat and Sweet/Summit/2016

LehCats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag/Stachel/2016

HOUR # 2

Dizzy Gillespie/Get Happy/Concert of the Century/Justin Time/2016

Jo Ann Daugherty/Dolphin Dance/Bring Joy/JDM/2016

Paul Yonemura/Emoll/Kindred Spirits/Girod Records/2017

Bill Anschell/39F/Rumbler/Origin/2017

Emmet Cohen/Two Bass Hit/Master Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016

Andrea Claburn/I Can’t Help It/Nightshade/Lot 49 Labs/2016

U.S. Army Band/Voodoo Boogaloo/Swamp Romp/U.S.A./2016

Fred Hughes Trio/In Your Own Sweet Way/Matrix/ShoreThing Records/2016

Lisa Hilton/Day and Night/Day and Night/Ruby Slippers/2016

MRJAZZ 138 January 29th, 2017

