Last Sunday for the first month of 2017. Time marches on. Great music for this Sunday morning. Enjoy !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Roy Eldridge, Ruth Brown, Garnett Brown, J.P. Johnson, Joe sample, Sadao Watanabe, Stan Getz, Sonny Stitt,
Bobby Durham, Bob Stewart, John Handy, Christopher Hollyday, John Stubblefield, Bobby Hackett, Ed Saughnessy,
Joshua Redman and Red Prysock,
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Baron Tymas/Chasing Its Tail/Montreal/BTM/2016
Sidney Jacobs/Last Night/First Man/Baby Chubs Records/2016
Scott Whitfield/I Remember Thad/New Jazz Standards Vol. 2/Summit/2016
Frank Kohl Quartet/With Tears of Joy/Rising Tide/Pony Boy Records/2015
Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Fish Fried On Open Fire/Blooming Tall Phlox/YEM/2017
Gustavo Cortinas/Arete/Snapshot/OA2/2017
Mark Lewis/Child’s Play/The New York Session/Audio Daaddio/2016
Joe Bourne/With A Little Help From My Friends/Upbeat and Sweet/Summit/2016
LehCats/Midtown Madness/Out of the Bag/Stachel/2016
HOUR # 2
Dizzy Gillespie/Get Happy/Concert of the Century/Justin Time/2016
Jo Ann Daugherty/Dolphin Dance/Bring Joy/JDM/2016
Paul Yonemura/Emoll/Kindred Spirits/Girod Records/2017
Bill Anschell/39F/Rumbler/Origin/2017
Emmet Cohen/Two Bass Hit/Master Legacy Series/Cellar Live/2016
Andrea Claburn/I Can’t Help It/Nightshade/Lot 49 Labs/2016
U.S. Army Band/Voodoo Boogaloo/Swamp Romp/U.S.A./2016
Fred Hughes Trio/In Your Own Sweet Way/Matrix/ShoreThing Records/2016
Lisa Hilton/Day and Night/Day and Night/Ruby Slippers/2016
SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 January 29th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply