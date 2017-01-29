Mr. Jazz back in the big chair for today. Lotsa great material for you to relish this morning. Enjoy.
HOUR # 1
Organic Trio/Quirky/Saturn’s Spell/Organic Trio/2017
Mark Whitfield/The Socrates Curse/Grace/Marksman/2016
Jimmy Scott/Motherless Child/I Go Back Home/Eden River/2016
Bonerama/Indian Red/Shake It Baby/Bonerama/2013
Curtis Stigers/Come Fly With Me/One More For The Road/Concord/2017
Al Muirhead/Love Me Or Leave Me/Northern Adventures/Chronograph/2017
Jason Jenkins Quartet/Gregory Is Here/Complete !/JJM/2017
Mads Tolling/What A Wonderful World/Playing The 60’s/Madsman Records/2017
The Fat Babies/Doctor Blues/Solid Gassuh/Delmark/2016
HOUR # 2
Chris Rogers/Whit’s End/Voyage Home/Art Of Life/2016
Cynthia Hilts/Previously A Thing/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2016
Troy Roberts/Trams/Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017
Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget/Herb Harris Music/2016
Brent Gallaher/Cesar/Moving Forward/ V& B Records/2016
Throttle Elevator Music/Second Liminality/Retrospective Hive/2016
Brandi Disterheft/Our Delight/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016
Ben Sidran/Too Much Too Late/Picture Him Happy/Nardis/2017
Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Pep/A Touch Of Radiance/YEM/2014
SO MUCH MUSIC….SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 January 29th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply