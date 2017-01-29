PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 1/29/2017

Mr. Jazz back in the big chair for today. Lotsa great material for you to relish this morning. Enjoy.

HOUR # 1

Organic Trio/Quirky/Saturn’s Spell/Organic Trio/2017

Mark Whitfield/The Socrates Curse/Grace/Marksman/2016

Jimmy Scott/Motherless Child/I Go Back Home/Eden River/2016

Bonerama/Indian Red/Shake It Baby/Bonerama/2013

Curtis Stigers/Come Fly With Me/One More For The Road/Concord/2017

Al Muirhead/Love Me Or Leave Me/Northern Adventures/Chronograph/2017

Jason Jenkins Quartet/Gregory Is Here/Complete !/JJM/2017

Mads Tolling/What A Wonderful World/Playing The 60’s/Madsman Records/2017

The Fat Babies/Doctor Blues/Solid Gassuh/Delmark/2016

HOUR # 2

Chris Rogers/Whit’s End/Voyage Home/Art Of Life/2016

Cynthia Hilts/Previously A Thing/Lyric Fury/Blond Coyote/2016

Troy Roberts/Trams/Tales & Tones/Inner Circle Music/2017

Terell Stafford/The Owl Express/Forgive and Forget/Herb Harris Music/2016

Brent Gallaher/Cesar/Moving Forward/ V& B Records/2016

Throttle Elevator Music/Second Liminality/Retrospective Hive/2016

Brandi Disterheft/Our Delight/Blue Canvas/Justin Time/2016

Ben Sidran/Too Much Too Late/Picture Him Happy/Nardis/2017

Yelena Eckemoff Quintet/Pep/A Touch Of Radiance/YEM/2014

