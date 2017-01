Lost Music Saloon: Jan 30, 2017: 5-7 p.m.

Welcome into a relaxed Saloon today. After weeks of themed shows, today is just whatever I feel like playing. I’ll also be airing a couple of songs from bands playing here in Richmond later this week, so stay tuned.

https://spinitron.com/member/showplaylist.php?plid=237

garry 140 January 30th, 2017

Playlist:

