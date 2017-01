The approach to February fetes

As we wind up the first month of 2017 (heads spinning) look ahead to a variety of fantastic fetes in February: WRIR’s 12th Party for the Rest of Us (the 3rd), Valentine’s Day (the 14th) and Mardi Gras (the 28th). Tonight’s LDH will clear your head and lift your heart. Say “ahhhhhhhhhh”. Info on upcoming Cajun and Zydeco dances is posted on LDH Facebook. Allons danser!

Talia 136 January 30th, 2017

