dog germs 1/31/17 edition

tonight’s show starts out with music from aesthetic perfection who will be playing here in rva at fallout on sunday, and music from youth code who will be playing here in rva on monday at the broadberry!

plus, i’ll be playing tons of other great songs as well…including your requests!

vaxsination: though i’m not mentioning this on air…i will be djing at fallout here in richmond on february 8th from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am! if you like the dog germs music then you will probably like the vaxsination music! hope to c-ya there!

upcoming shows:

aesthetic perfection, solar fake, nyxx on february 5th @ fallout, richmond, va

code orange, youth code, nicole dollanganger on february 6th @ the broadberry, richmond, va

testament, sepultura, prong on april 19th @ the national, richmond, va

noizhed 110 January 31st, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows