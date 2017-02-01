Lotus Land Show – Like a DrUMPhSTER FIRE!

Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV

  • Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  • Felt – Sunlight Bathed in Golden Glow – Ignite the Seven Connons
  • The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bout des doigts – Bout des doigts
  • Snowy Owls – Within Yr Reach – Within Yr Reach
  • >>>
  • The Residents – Easter Woman – Commercial Album
  • Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld ‎– Still Smiling – Still Smiling
  • Sleater Kinney – The Fox – The Woods
  • Dessert Mountain Tribe – Heaven and Hell – Either That or the Moon
  • Tones on Tale – Performance – Everything
  • Broadcast – Come On Let’s Go – The Noise Made by People
  • Black Marble – Iron Lung – It’s Immaterial
  • >>>
  • Weird Al Yankovic – Happy Birthday
  • Exploded View – No More Parties in the Attic – Exploded View
  • >>>HOUR 2 <<<
  • (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Sunflower Bean – Space Exploration Disaster – Human Ceremony
  • The KVB – Poetics of Space – Mirror Being
  • Soviet Soviet – Pantomime – Endless
  • Soviet Soviet – White Details – Nice
  • M!R!M – Jubilee – Heaven
  • >>>
  • Soko – Happy Hippie Birthday – I Thought I Was An Alien
  • Marvin Pontiac – Bring Me Rocks – The Legendary Marvin Pontiac

17 February 1st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *