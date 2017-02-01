Thanks for tuning in! Check out the playlist below. VVV
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- Felt – Sunlight Bathed in Golden Glow – Ignite the Seven Connons
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Bout des doigts – Bout des doigts
- Snowy Owls – Within Yr Reach – Within Yr Reach
- >>>
- The Residents – Easter Woman – Commercial Album
- Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld – Still Smiling – Still Smiling
- Sleater Kinney – The Fox – The Woods
- Dessert Mountain Tribe – Heaven and Hell – Either That or the Moon
- Tones on Tale – Performance – Everything
- Broadcast – Come On Let’s Go – The Noise Made by People
- Black Marble – Iron Lung – It’s Immaterial
- >>>
- Weird Al Yankovic – Happy Birthday
- Exploded View – No More Parties in the Attic – Exploded View
- >>>HOUR 2 <<<
- (BrownCo Pick of the Week) Sunflower Bean – Space Exploration Disaster – Human Ceremony
- The KVB – Poetics of Space – Mirror Being
- Soviet Soviet – Pantomime – Endless
- Soviet Soviet – White Details – Nice
- M!R!M – Jubilee – Heaven
- >>>
- Soko – Happy Hippie Birthday – I Thought I Was An Alien
- Marvin Pontiac – Bring Me Rocks – The Legendary Marvin Pontiac
