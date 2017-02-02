Hi everybody! Are you ready for the WRIR Party for The Rest Of Us on Friday?!?!?! WOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
I’m gonna party for my right to fight. Listen to good music. See good friends. Eat as many cheese cubes as I can fit in my mouth at one time. DJ for a bit, and then get back to business. Are you with me?
GalaxyGirl 19 February 2nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Tags: Galaxy Girl, variety
Really diggin’ Galaxy Girl! She plays the type of music that makes memories come rushing back and also allows me to discover music that has slipped through my net! Thanks!