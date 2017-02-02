The Commonwealth of Notions – February 2nd, 2017

Good Afternoon!

Welcome to February! Today’s episode will be jumping all over the place. I want to get people hyped for tomorrow’s 12th Annual Party For The Rest Of Us. I’ll be playing songs from artists that have played in the past and artists playing tomorrow night. I’ll be spinning some local favorites and a few favorites that have been stuck in my head over the past week. It’ll be a two hour whirlwind of sonic thoughts.

Look below for the playlist!

As Always, Thanks for Tuning In and Supporting All Things Local!

Playlist:

