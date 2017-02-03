FBB…The Joyful Sound of Independence!

There’s nothing particularly special about today’s playlist. No theme. Barely any politics. And no

hidden meaning. But it’s special to me — and hopefully to you — because each and every song

was chosen without the interference of a corporation, a court of law or a government censor.

(Not to mention those nasty musical algorithms.) It’s just a bunch of awesome songs I really, really like that I get to play for you. In other words, it’s the glorious sound of Independence.

Independence can sound messy and unpredictable, occasionally silly and irrational, but it’s

always, always earnest, honest and, most importantly, unedited. I love this station. And I am so happy to celebrate it’s birthday tonight — and contribute to it’s continued existence week after week.

Let’s cherish our Independent voice — here at WRIR and beyond. And let’s do everything it takes

to preserve it.

Rock on, Richmond Independent Radio.

Playlist:

jaysandusky 113 February 3rd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows