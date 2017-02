Happy Birthday To Us!!!

The greatest three ring circus of the year, our 12th annual birthday party for the rest of us is tonight at The Renaissance and will feature live performances by:

People’s Blues of Richmond

Beex

Yeni Nostalji

Doll Baby

Richmond Avant Improvisational Collective

HeadlessMantis

Satellite Syndicate

Harry Partch Appreciation Society

RVA Comedy Standup showcase

WRIR DJs

It kicks off at 7p.m.

So, we’ll do a little pre-gaming now!

enzo 128 February 3rd, 2017



