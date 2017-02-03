Open Source RVA February 3, 2017

On today’s edition of Open Source RVA, we talk with Landon Shroder of the group APMath Labs, made up of Jewish and Muslim filmmakers and foreign policy specialists, which has launched a powerful new video filmed in Virginia called Registration Day that takes a look at just what registering people according to religion would look like in America. We also welcome Sharon Singer of ReEstablish Richmond, a non-profit organization that helps refugees from across the globe successfully resettle in and around the Richmond area. How will the work of refugee relief agencies like ReEstablish have to change in the wake of President Donald Trump’s nuclear stance on immigration? And take your places! We also have another dramatic installment of Curtain Call, our biweekly segment on Richmond’s thriving stage scene produced by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle. This week, Sifter’s Jerry Williams and Style Weekly’s Claire Boswell review Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s production of “Deathtrap,” and talk about TheatreLAB’s upcoming Cellar series with associate artistic director Katrinah Lewis. All of that PLUS the return of news correspondent Montrece Hill, who tells us about what’s happening in the Virginia General Assembly. Come on in!! Everyone’s welcome on Open Source RVA. Hear us today and every Friday at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org And if you missed previous episodes of the Source, listen back by going to our Soundcloud page at https://soundcloud.com/user-314182877/tracks.

OSRVA 148 February 3rd, 2017

