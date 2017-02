Time is Tight: February 3, 2017

Mr. Paul Ivey is off at the WRIR birthday party, spinning records there, so he’s letting me take the helm of his show tonight. Don’t worry kids — I took Paul’s inspiration (Guided by Voices) and ran with it, putting in a bit of my own flavor to the mix.

Playlist:

Anna C. 7 February 3rd, 2017

