Zodiac Audio Almanac Episode #32: Aquarian Airlines//Heavy Fruit//Transition Metals–Future Stones

Hello There My Loves!

Tonight on The Almanac, we sprout wings and take flight on our journey with Aquarian Airlines.

We’ll Make layovers in an orchard to pick various fruits and elsewhere to find Amethyst and Uranium, and we’ll land on soft ground to pick orchids before heading home and off to bed.

Miss anything? Want to listen again?

Catch the show archived for 2 weeks right here on wrir.org

Catch the show and all my other shows archived forever on mixcloud.com/morganniles

Catch ya in the stars, babes.

Playlist:

morganniles 156 February 3rd, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows