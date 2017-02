No Walls Here

Good morning and welcome to you weekend!

As we celebrate the weekend’s arrival and light the community fire we enjoy another morning. This the first weekend in February, groundhog’s day has past and we have an entire month ahead of us.

Walk in Peace,

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

InterTribal 132 February 4th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: indigenous, Indigenous Music, intertribal, Native American Drum, native american flute, Native American Music, native american musicians, WRIR