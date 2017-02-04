Paul’s Boutique: February 4, 2017 – A Hangover for the Rest of Us

Hey gang,

Hope that you made it to the WRIR Birthday party last night. And that you got plenty of cake. And if you’re feeling a bit rough around the edges this morning, well, I’ve got two hours of musical tonic for you.

Playlist:

REM / Disturbance at the Heron House/Document (I.R.S., 1987)

Martin Creed / Everybody Needs Someone to Hate / Thoughts Lined Up (Telephone, 2016)

Greg Oblivian and the Tip Tops / Watching My Baby Get Ready/ Head Shop (Sympathy for the Record Industry, 1998)

Beef Jerk / Beef Jerk Story/Tragic (Trouble in Mind, 2016)

Title Tracks/ Don’t Start/Long Dream (Ernest Jenning Record Co, 2016)

Outer Spaces/ Heavy Stone Poem/ A Shedding Snake (Don Giovani 2016)

Natural Child/ Now and Then/ Okey Dokey (Natural Child Records And Tapes, 2016)

King Khan/ America Goddamn/ single (Khannibalism, 2016)

Irma Thomas/ Straight from the Heart / Wish Someone Would Care (Imperial, 1964)

Solomon Burke/ Party People / King Solomon (Atlantic, 1968)

Lee Fields and the Expressions / Never Be Another You / Special Night (Big Crown, 2016)

Adult Books/ Nihilism for Beginners / Nihilism for Beginners / Running From The Blows (Lolipop Records, 2016)

Pill/ My Rights / Convenience (Mexican Summmer, 2016)

Roy Montgomery / You Always Get What You Deserve/ Tropic of Anodyne (Grapefruit Records, 2016)

Mark Eitzel/ In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham / Hey Mr. Ferryman (Merge, 2017)

Wolf People/ Ninth Night / Ruins (Jagjaguwar, 2016)

David Bowie/ Black Out/ Heroes (RCA, 1977)

djpaulg 131 February 4th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows