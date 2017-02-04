Hey gang,
Hope that you made it to the WRIR Birthday party last night. And that you got plenty of cake. And if you’re feeling a bit rough around the edges this morning, well, I’ve got two hours of musical tonic for you.
Playlist:
REM / Disturbance at the Heron House/Document (I.R.S., 1987)
Martin Creed / Everybody Needs Someone to Hate / Thoughts Lined Up (Telephone, 2016)
Greg Oblivian and the Tip Tops / Watching My Baby Get Ready/ Head Shop (Sympathy for the Record Industry, 1998)
Beef Jerk / Beef Jerk Story/Tragic (Trouble in Mind, 2016)
Title Tracks/ Don’t Start/Long Dream (Ernest Jenning Record Co, 2016)
Outer Spaces/ Heavy Stone Poem/ A Shedding Snake (Don Giovani 2016)
Natural Child/ Now and Then/ Okey Dokey (Natural Child Records And Tapes, 2016)
King Khan/ America Goddamn/ single (Khannibalism, 2016)
Irma Thomas/ Straight from the Heart / Wish Someone Would Care (Imperial, 1964)
Solomon Burke/ Party People / King Solomon (Atlantic, 1968)
Lee Fields and the Expressions / Never Be Another You / Special Night (Big Crown, 2016)
Adult Books/ Nihilism for Beginners / Nihilism for Beginners / Running From The Blows (Lolipop Records, 2016)
Pill/ My Rights / Convenience (Mexican Summmer, 2016)
Roy Montgomery / You Always Get What You Deserve/ Tropic of Anodyne (Grapefruit Records, 2016)
Mark Eitzel/ In My Role As Professional Singer And Ham / Hey Mr. Ferryman (Merge, 2017)
Wolf People/ Ninth Night / Ruins (Jagjaguwar, 2016)
David Bowie/ Black Out/ Heroes (RCA, 1977)
