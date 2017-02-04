Top 30 for week ending Feb 3

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Priests Nothing Feels Natural Sister Polygon
2 Lucy Dacus No Burden EggHunt / Matador
3 Systema Solar Rumbo A Tierra Nacional
4 Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick Secretly Canadian
5 Young Scum Zona Citrus City
6 Yeni Nostalji Yeni Nostalji self-released
7 Doll Baby Polliwog Crystal Pistol
8 Pete Curry Night Logic Crystal Pistol
9 Allison Crutchfield Tourist in This Town Merge
10 The Radio Dept. Running out of Love Labrador
11 Cate Le Bon Rock Pool Drag City
12 Stef Chura Messes Urinal Cake
13 Black Marble It’s Immaterial Ghostly International
14 Sunflower Bean Human Ceremony Fat Possum
15 Nikki Lane Highway Queen New West
16 Afro-Zen Allstars Greatest Hits self-released
17 Regrettes Feel Your Feelings Fool! Warner Bros.
18 Exploded View Exploded View Sacred Bones
19 Queen Ifrica Climb VP
20 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down A Man Alive Ribbon / Domino
21 Sacred Paws Strike a Match Rock Action
22 The xx I See You Young Turks
23 Austra Future Politics Domino
24 Cakes da Killa Hedonism Ruffians / Thirty Tigers
25 Lightfields Feelings DelGato
26 Louise Burns Young Mopes Light Organ
27 Angelica Garcia Medicine for Birds Warner Bros.
28 Parlor Walls Opposites Northern Spy
29 Real Estate In Mind Domino
30 Alex Izenberg Harlequin Weird World

 

February 4th, 2017

