|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Priests
|Nothing Feels Natural
|Sister Polygon
|2
|Lucy Dacus
|No Burden
|EggHunt / Matador
|3
|Systema Solar
|Rumbo A Tierra
|Nacional
|4
|Cherry Glazerr
|Apocalipstick
|Secretly Canadian
|5
|Young Scum
|Zona
|Citrus City
|6
|Yeni Nostalji
|Yeni Nostalji
|self-released
|7
|Doll Baby
|Polliwog
|Crystal Pistol
|8
|Pete Curry
|Night Logic
|Crystal Pistol
|9
|Allison Crutchfield
|Tourist in This Town
|Merge
|10
|The Radio Dept.
|Running out of Love
|Labrador
|11
|Cate Le Bon
|Rock Pool
|Drag City
|12
|Stef Chura
|Messes
|Urinal Cake
|13
|Black Marble
|It’s Immaterial
|Ghostly International
|14
|Sunflower Bean
|Human Ceremony
|Fat Possum
|15
|Nikki Lane
|Highway Queen
|New West
|16
|Afro-Zen Allstars
|Greatest Hits
|self-released
|17
|Regrettes
|Feel Your Feelings Fool!
|Warner Bros.
|18
|Exploded View
|Exploded View
|Sacred Bones
|19
|Queen Ifrica
|Climb
|VP
|20
|Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
|A Man Alive
|Ribbon / Domino
|21
|Sacred Paws
|Strike a Match
|Rock Action
|22
|The xx
|I See You
|Young Turks
|23
|Austra
|Future Politics
|Domino
|24
|Cakes da Killa
|Hedonism
|Ruffians / Thirty Tigers
|25
|Lightfields
|Feelings
|DelGato
|26
|Louise Burns
|Young Mopes
|Light Organ
|27
|Angelica Garcia
|Medicine for Birds
|Warner Bros.
|28
|Parlor Walls
|Opposites
|Northern Spy
|29
|Real Estate
|In Mind
|Domino
|30
|Alex Izenberg
|Harlequin
|Weird World
