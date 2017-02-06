Lost Music Saloon: February 6, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: All New Music
Welcome to the second “all new music” edition of the Lost Music Saloon for 2017. You’ll hear 2017 releases that are either already out there, or are scheduled to come out in the coming weeks. Maybe one or two late 2016’s will be mixed in, but everything is poppin’ fresh, and good! So knock all of that old music out of your ears and rewind your mind around something new – – you may find something speaking directly to YOU.
Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: Feb. 6, 2017: All New Music
Ray Davies Poetry Americana
Ani Cordero Corrupcion Querido Mundo
Michael Chapman A Spanish Incident 50
Spuyten Duyvil The Warmth Of Other Suns The Warmth Of Other Suns
Sky Smeed Bumper Sticker Lunker Bass
Steven Blane Going To Nashville I Confess
KELLY’S LOT Thorn Bittersweet
Foxygen Avalon Hang
Allison Crutchfield I Don’t Ever Wanna Leave California Tourist in This Town
Japandroids North East South West Near to the Wild Heart of Life
Bill & Joel Plaskett The Next Blue Sky Solidarity
Angelica Garcia Little Bird Medicine for Birds
Truckstop Honeymoon Lp Big Things and Little Things
Carl Wockner Crayon Days Life in Color
Sunny Sweeney Better Bad Idea Better Bad Idea
Wooden Wand Mexican Coke Clipper Ship
Gurf Morlix My Chainsaw The Soul & the Heal
The Mavericks Brand New Day Brand New Day
Randy Thompson Better Not Get Me Started WarPeaceLoveFear
Jane Siberry Anytime (R&B) Angels Bend Closer
Ron Sowell Dead Egyptian Blues Little Movies
Phoebe Legere Lady Friday Heart of Love
Kyle Alden Sail Away Ladies Down In The West Volume 2
Micah And Mark Atkinson We’ll Be Gone Land Of Broken Angels
Sandy Rogers Nothin You Can Do Bout That Wonderin
Ty Segall Freedom Ty Segall
Chris Murphy Wicklow The Tinker’s Dream
Road Kill Roy Death Wish single
Parsonsfield Mental Remedy (live) Inbox Sessions 2017
Elvin Bishop That’s What I’m Talkin’ About Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
