Lost Music Saloon: February 6, 2017: 5-7 p.m.: All New Music

Welcome to the second “all new music” edition of the Lost Music Saloon for 2017. You’ll hear 2017 releases that are either already out there, or are scheduled to come out in the coming weeks. Maybe one or two late 2016’s will be mixed in, but everything is poppin’ fresh, and good! So knock all of that old music out of your ears and rewind your mind around something new – – you may find something speaking directly to YOU.

Ray Davies Poetry Americana

Ani Cordero Corrupcion Querido Mundo

Michael Chapman A Spanish Incident 50

Spuyten Duyvil The Warmth Of Other Suns The Warmth Of Other Suns

Sky Smeed Bumper Sticker Lunker Bass

Steven Blane Going To Nashville I Confess

KELLY’S LOT Thorn Bittersweet

Foxygen Avalon Hang

Allison Crutchfield I Don’t Ever Wanna Leave California Tourist in This Town

Japandroids North East South West Near to the Wild Heart of Life

Bill & Joel Plaskett The Next Blue Sky Solidarity

Angelica Garcia Little Bird Medicine for Birds

Truckstop Honeymoon Lp Big Things and Little Things

Carl Wockner Crayon Days Life in Color

Sunny Sweeney Better Bad Idea Better Bad Idea

Wooden Wand Mexican Coke Clipper Ship

Gurf Morlix My Chainsaw The Soul & the Heal

The Mavericks Brand New Day Brand New Day

Randy Thompson Better Not Get Me Started WarPeaceLoveFear

Jane Siberry Anytime (R&B) Angels Bend Closer

Ron Sowell Dead Egyptian Blues Little Movies

Phoebe Legere Lady Friday Heart of Love

Kyle Alden Sail Away Ladies Down In The West Volume 2

Micah And Mark Atkinson We’ll Be Gone Land Of Broken Angels

Sandy Rogers Nothin You Can Do Bout That Wonderin

Ty Segall Freedom Ty Segall

Chris Murphy Wicklow The Tinker’s Dream

Road Kill Roy Death Wish single

Parsonsfield Mental Remedy (live) Inbox Sessions 2017

Elvin Bishop That’s What I’m Talkin’ About Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

