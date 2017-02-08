Hey, it’s your old pal Dustin. I’m covering for Allan here today as he recovers from the flu (pictured). I’m not sure if today’s show perfectly replicates a typical New Breakfast Snob episode…but it does something. Tune in to find out what.
Dustin 100 February 8th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Please come back to a regular evening show!!! We need your energy and musical diversity in the week night line up. Ahhhh-wooooo!!
You’re on fire, dude! CHEERS
Hey Dustin! Good to hear you on the air! We’re all digging your tunes at work, and my coworker Chris was really happy to hear your howls! Thanks for making a temporary return!
Hooray Dustin!
Sooo happy to hear that howl!!
Thank you!