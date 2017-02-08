The Temporary Breakfast Snob

Hey, it’s your old pal Dustin. I’m covering for Allan here today as he recovers from the flu (pictured). I’m not sure if today’s show perfectly replicates a typical New Breakfast Snob episode…but it does something. Tune in to find out what.

Playlist:

100 February 8th, 2017

