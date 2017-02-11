|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Doll Baby
|Polliwog
|Crystal Pistol
|2
|Iron Reagan
|Crossover Ministry
|Relapse
|3
|Princess Dewclaw
|Teenage Werewolf
|First Base Tapes
|4
|Ecstatic Vision
|Raw Rock Fury
|Relapse
|5
|Stef Chura
|Messes
|Urinal Cake
|6
|Alcest
|Kodama
|Prophecy Productions
|7
|Afro-Zen Allstars
|Greatest Hits
|self-released
|8
|Pete Curry
|Night Logic
|Crystal Pistol
|9
|Allison Crutchfield
|Tourist in This Town
|Merge
|10
|Sacred Paws
|Strike a Match
|Rock Action
|11
|Ron Gallo
|Heavy Meta
|New West Records
|12
|Austra
|Future Politics
|Domino
|13
|The Faint
|Capsule: 1999-2016
|Saddle Creek
|14
|Louise Burns
|Young Mopes
|Light Organ
|15
|Sallie Ford
|Soul Sick
|Vanguard / Concord
|16
|Surfer Blood
|Snowdonia
|Joyful Noise
|17
|BETS
|Project Violent Femmes
|self-released
|18
|Lilah Larson
|Pentimento
|self-released
|19
|Parlor Walls
|Opposites
|Northern Spy
|20
|Moon Duo
|Occult Architecture, Vol. 1
|Sacred Bones
|21
|Priests
|Nothing Feels Natural
|Sister Polygon
|22
|Angelica Garcia
|Medicine for Birds
|Warner Bros.
|23
|Sleater-Kinney
|Live in Paris
|Sub Pop
|24
|Sneaks
|Inside Edition
|Merge
|25
|Pronoun
|There’s No One New Around You
|Rhyme & Reason
|26
|The Darts
|The Darts
|Dirty Water
|27
|Nikki Lane
|Highway Queen
|New West
|28
|Cherry Glazerr
|Apocalipstick
|Secretly Canadian
|29
|Exotic Adrian Street and the Pile Drivers
|Shake, Wrestle ‘N’ Roll [reissue]
|Burger
|30
|The Apples in Stereo
|Science Fare [reissue]
|Chunklet
Anna C. 7 February 11th, 2017
Posted In: Charts
Tags: Doll Baby, Ecstatic Vision, Iron Reagan, Princess Dewclaw, Stef Chura
The lack of local Hip-hop featured on whatever this list is trying to be is almost insulting. it doesn’t matter how one feels about black and/or hip hop culture but someones clearly living under a rock and i’m not having it. im not sure who y’all got doing these list and whatever but y’all need better representation cause it just looks like you’re sleeping on a bunch of people moving culture and pioneering. even people you put at the top spot of this list can tell you whats good. bitter taste bitter taste