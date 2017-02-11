Top 30 for week ending Feb 10

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Doll Baby Polliwog Crystal Pistol
2 Iron Reagan Crossover Ministry Relapse
3 Princess Dewclaw Teenage Werewolf First Base Tapes
4 Ecstatic Vision Raw Rock Fury Relapse
5 Stef Chura Messes Urinal Cake
6 Alcest Kodama Prophecy Productions
7 Afro-Zen Allstars Greatest Hits self-released
8 Pete Curry Night Logic Crystal Pistol
9 Allison Crutchfield Tourist in This Town Merge
10 Sacred Paws Strike a Match Rock Action
11 Ron Gallo Heavy Meta New West Records
12 Austra Future Politics Domino
13 The Faint Capsule: 1999-2016 Saddle Creek
14 Louise Burns Young Mopes Light Organ
15 Sallie Ford Soul Sick Vanguard / Concord
16 Surfer Blood Snowdonia Joyful Noise
17 BETS Project Violent Femmes self-released
18 Lilah Larson Pentimento self-released
19 Parlor Walls Opposites Northern Spy
20 Moon Duo Occult Architecture, Vol. 1 Sacred Bones
21 Priests Nothing Feels Natural Sister Polygon
22 Angelica Garcia Medicine for Birds Warner Bros.
23 Sleater-Kinney Live in Paris Sub Pop
24 Sneaks Inside Edition Merge
25 Pronoun There’s No One New Around You Rhyme & Reason
26 The Darts The Darts Dirty Water
27 Nikki Lane Highway Queen New West
28 Cherry Glazerr Apocalipstick Secretly Canadian
29 Exotic Adrian Street and the Pile Drivers Shake, Wrestle ‘N’ Roll [reissue] Burger
30 The Apples in Stereo Science Fare [reissue] Chunklet

7 February 11th, 2017

Playlist:

    Sha Shakusky says:
      February 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

      The lack of local Hip-hop featured on whatever this list is trying to be is almost insulting. it doesn't matter how one feels about black and/or hip hop culture but someones clearly living under a rock and i'm not having it. im not sure who y'all got doing these list and whatever but y'all need better representation cause it just looks like you're sleeping on a bunch of people moving culture and pioneering. even people you put at the top spot of this list can tell you whats good. bitter taste bitter taste

