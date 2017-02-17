Mood Indigo Show 1 – Taste of it All

Welcome to the first broadcast of Mood Indigo, a show exhibiting blue tunes and sad croons to help you get through any pent up sadness inside. This first show is a mix of a variety of genres and time periods that encompass the melancholy we all succumb to at times. Feel free to let out some of that grief with the music of the fellow distressed.

Nina Simone – Mood Indigo

Jawbreaker – Accident Prone

The Cynics – Cry, Cry, Cry

Bauhaus – Burning from the Inside

Nico – These Days

The Lemonheads – (The) Door

Galaxie 500 – Ceremony

The Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again

Chris Isaak – Wicked Game

Beach Fossils – Sleep Apnea (Demo)

Etta James – Stormy Weather

Thin Lizzy – Spirit Slips Away

Erykah Badu – Window Seat

James Blake – Retrograde

HOMESHAKE – I Don’t Wanna

The Velvet Underground – Candy Says

Angel Olsen – Woman

Billie Holiday – The Blues Are Brewin’

Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sometimes at Night

Neil Young – On the Beach

Slowdive – Melon Yellow

Weyes Blood – Seven Words

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Nobody’s Baby Now

Beach House – Days of Candy

Alicia Coté 208 February 17th, 2017

