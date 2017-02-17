Welcome to the first broadcast of Mood Indigo, a show exhibiting blue tunes and sad croons to help you get through any pent up sadness inside. This first show is a mix of a variety of genres and time periods that encompass the melancholy we all succumb to at times. Feel free to let out some of that grief with the music of the fellow distressed.
Nina Simone – Mood Indigo
Jawbreaker – Accident Prone
The Cynics – Cry, Cry, Cry
Bauhaus – Burning from the Inside
Nico – These Days
The Lemonheads – (The) Door
Galaxie 500 – Ceremony
The Buzzcocks – Something’s Gone Wrong Again
Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
Beach Fossils – Sleep Apnea (Demo)
Etta James – Stormy Weather
Thin Lizzy – Spirit Slips Away
Erykah Badu – Window Seat
James Blake – Retrograde
HOMESHAKE – I Don’t Wanna
The Velvet Underground – Candy Says
Angel Olsen – Woman
Billie Holiday – The Blues Are Brewin’
Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sometimes at Night
Neil Young – On the Beach
Slowdive – Melon Yellow
Weyes Blood – Seven Words
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Nobody’s Baby Now
Beach House – Days of Candy
