What the Fontaine?!: Black History Month Show (2/17/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

It’s February, so it’s time again for the Black History Month special. So much great music, so many genres! James Brown, Bad Brains, Bob Marley, Afrika Bambaataa, Muddy Waters, etc. Tune in 9-11pmEST.

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Trouble Funk -Pump Me Up

De La Soul – Potholes in my Lawn

Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly

Bad Brains – Intro / I Against I

ESG – Moody

Public Enemy – You’re Gonna Get Yours

Bo Diddley – Road Runner

Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits

Gil Scott-Heron – Evolution (And Flashback)

The Robins – Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa

Count Basie – Jumpin’ at the Woodside

Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan) – Tell Me Something Good

Robert Johnson – I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom

Ray Parker Jr. – The Other Woman

James Brown – Say it Loud (I’m Black & I’m Proud)

Peter Tosh – Stepping Razor

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Renegades Of Funk

The Soul Stirrers – Why I Like Roosevelt, Pt 2 (’47 or ’48)

Casey Bill & Black Bob – W.P.A. Blues (’36)

Tackhead – Reality

Bob Marley – Exodus

Malcolm X / Keith LeBlanc – No Sell Out

Muddy Waters – Baby Please Don’t Go

Parliament – Chocolate City

Fats Domino – The Fat Man (’50)

Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy

Living Colour – Time’s Up

Fontaine 109 February 17th, 2017

Playlist:

