“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
It’s February, so it’s time again for the Black History Month special. So much great music, so many genres! James Brown, Bad Brains, Bob Marley, Afrika Bambaataa, Muddy Waters, etc. Tune in 9-11pmEST.
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Trouble Funk -Pump Me Up
De La Soul – Potholes in my Lawn
Little Richard – Good Golly Miss Molly
Bad Brains – Intro / I Against I
ESG – Moody
Public Enemy – You’re Gonna Get Yours
Bo Diddley – Road Runner
Ike & Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits
Gil Scott-Heron – Evolution (And Flashback)
The Robins – Smokey Joe’s Cafe
Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa
Count Basie – Jumpin’ at the Woodside
Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan) – Tell Me Something Good
Robert Johnson – I Believe I’ll Dust My Broom
Ray Parker Jr. – The Other Woman
James Brown – Say it Loud (I’m Black & I’m Proud)
Peter Tosh – Stepping Razor
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Renegades Of Funk
The Soul Stirrers – Why I Like Roosevelt, Pt 2 (’47 or ’48)
Casey Bill & Black Bob – W.P.A. Blues (’36)
Tackhead – Reality
Bob Marley – Exodus
Malcolm X / Keith LeBlanc – No Sell Out
Muddy Waters – Baby Please Don’t Go
Parliament – Chocolate City
Fats Domino – The Fat Man (’50)
Grace Jones – My Jamaican Guy
Living Colour – Time’s Up
Fontaine 109 February 17th, 2017
