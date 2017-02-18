Paul’s Boutique: February 18, 2018

Hey there,

I’m back with two hours of songs that I’ve picked out for your Saturday morning. I’ll also be giving away a pair of tickets to see Turn to Crime w/ the Green Hearts and Dr. Collins at Strange Matter this Sunday (tomorrow). Tune in for your chance to win ’em.

Connie Converse/ Talkin’ Like You (Two Tall Mountains)/ How Sad, How Lovely (Squirrel Thing, 2014)

Amadou Binta Konte and Tidiane Thiam/ Dialem/ Waande Kaade (Sahel Sounds, 2017)

Le Marchand Du Soleil/ Laila/ Laila je’Taime (Mississippi, 2012)

Condello/ See What Tomorrow Brings/ Phase 1 (Scepter, 1968)

Jack Scott/ Leroy/ Baby She’s Gone (Castle, 2003)

Gene Vincent/ Hey, Good Lookin’/ Record Date (Capitol, 1958)

In-Sect/ I Can See My Love/ Worldbeaters vol. 9 (Crazy World, 2008)

Rockin’ Vickers/ It’s Alright/ The Complete: It’s Alright (Pyramid, 2000)

Karen Verros/ You Just Gotta Know My Mind/ Hard Workin’ Man: The Jack Nitzsche Story Vol. 2 (Ace, 2006)

Ty Segall/ Orange Color Queen/ Ty Segall (Drag City, 2017)

Roky Erickson/ Starry Eyes/ Don’t Slander Me (reissue) (Light in the Attic, 2013)

The Flamin’ Groovies/ Don’t Put Me On/ Groovies Greatest Grooves (Sire, 1989)

The Green Hearts/ Misery Day Parade/ Demo (Self-Released)

Bash and Pop/ Anything Could Happen/ Anything Could Happen (Fat Possum, 2017)

The Bats/ No Trace/ The Deep Set (Flying Nun, 2017)

Veronica Falls/ Teenage/ Waiting For Something To Happen (Bella Union, 2013)

The Real Numbers/ Only Two Can Play/ Wordless Wonder (Slumberland, 2016)

Turn to Crime/ Secondary/ Secondary (Mugg & Bopp Records, 2017)

Moon Duo/ Will of the Devil/ Occult Architecture, Vol.1 (Sacred Bones, 2017)

The Velvet Underground/ Hey Mr. Rain (version one) / Peel Slowly and See (Polydor, 1995)

The Books/ Free Translator/ The Way Out (Temporary Residence, 2010)

Codeine/ Atmosphere/ A Means To An End (The Music Of Joy Division) (Virgin, 1995)

Ennio Morricone/ 18 Pari/ More Mondo Morricone (Colosseum, 1996)

Arthur Verocai/ Sylvia/ S/T (Reissue) (Mr. Bongo, 2016)

Gobbinjr/ Firefly/ Vom Night

Morgan Delt/ Some Sunsick Day/ Phase Zero (Sub Pop, 2016)

Francis Bebey/ La Condition Masculine/ African Electronic Music 1975-1982 (Born Bad, 2011)

Lenis Guess/ How You Gonna Do It? / The Norfolk Soul Sound (Soul7, 2014)

Steinski/ Product Of The Environment (Redfern Gowanus Electro Mix)/ What Does It All Mean? (Illegal Art, 2008)

Marxman/ Fascist Boom/ Kats Karavan: The History of John Peel on the Radio (Universal, 2009)

The Turtles/ Buzzsaw/ single (White Whale)

Cosmonauts/ Shaker/ Persona Non Grata (Burger, 2013)

