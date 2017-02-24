Last month was my 10 year anniversary at WRIR. This afternoon, I’ll play some tracks I was playing my first year here.
We’ll see how many of these tracks have held up as well as I have.
enzo 128 February 24th, 2017
Posted In: Music, Music Shows
Hey Enzo. Rob here from Flight of Salt. Thanks so much for playing John Doe’s “The Golden State.” Love that song!
My pleasure!
“You are the hole in my head, I am the pain in your neck.”
Man, if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is!
Thanks for listening, Rob!
