Last month was my 10 year anniversary at WRIR. This afternoon, I’ll play some tracks I was playing my first year here.

We’ll see how many of these tracks have held up as well as I have.

Playlist:

128 February 24th, 2017

  • Robert Bullington says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Hey Enzo. Rob here from Flight of Salt. Thanks so much for playing John Doe’s “The Golden State.” Love that song!

    • enzo says:
      February 24, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      My pleasure!
      “You are the hole in my head, I am the pain in your neck.”
      Man, if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is!
      Thanks for listening, Rob!

