The Motherland Influence: February 26, 2017 5:00-7:00 PM

Following a great reggae and dub show on Other Black Music program with some African, Latin & Caribbean accordion music. From all over. Starting off with a few from Cabo Verde.

Playlist:

126 February 26th, 2017

  • Dave P says:
    February 27, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Awesome as ever, only even more so. Loved the accordion theme, from the first pair of classics right through. The Papa Noel duet was beautiful but the real eye-opener was Tau ea Lesotho – man, that bass!

