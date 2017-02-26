Welcome!
Following a great reggae and dub show on Other Black Music program with some African, Latin & Caribbean accordion music. From all over. Starting off with a few from Cabo Verde.
David Noyes 126 February 26th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Awesome as ever, only even more so. Loved the accordion theme, from the first pair of classics right through. The Papa Noel duet was beautiful but the real eye-opener was Tau ea Lesotho – man, that bass!
