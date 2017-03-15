Breakfast Snob: 3-15-2017

16 March 15th, 2017

  • George Greaney says:
    March 16, 2017 at 11:19 am

    driving home from another ulcer inducing day at work, I tuned into WRIR and gasped “Holy @#$% they’re playing Van der Graff Generator!!” and everything was, once again, right with the world. so for me it was a sunny moment in an otherwise freezing cold day. PLUS, I was thinking back to when I drove up with my friend Ben to see Van der Graff play at the Ram’s Head Inn in Annapolis in 2009 after waiting 25 years to see them live, and then realized that today was Ben’s birthday. Sockamagee! so if you all hadn’t played “Pioneers Over C” I would not have remembered to wish him a happy birthday. Most timely! Thanks!!

