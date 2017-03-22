Today’s show: Chuck Berry (Rest in Power), Isaac Hayes and Curtis Mayfield! Let’s get rockin’, friends!
ALSO! I’m on Cause & Effect this Saturday 1-3 p.m. with a special show on the JBs!
dj ginger 119 March 22nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
http://skabook.com/foundationska/2015/04/people-get-ready-curtis-mayfield-and-jamaica/
Good article on Curtis Mayfield’s influence on reggae. Great show as always.
Thanks, David. I’ll check it out!
