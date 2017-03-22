Chuck, Isaac & Curtis

Today’s show: Chuck Berry (Rest in Power), Isaac Hayes and Curtis Mayfield! Let’s get rockin’, friends!
ALSO! I’m on Cause & Effect this Saturday 1-3 p.m. with a special show on the JBs!

Playlist:

119 March 22nd, 2017

