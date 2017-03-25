River City Limits: Fontaine With the King Sour Guys (3/25/17)

Fontaine here today 6-8pmEDT, along with all three members of 1990s Richmond band King Sour. Austin Fitch, Tom Peloso, and Matt Boyle have a big reunion gig April 12th at Hardywood. Yay! Today we’re gonna play all sorts of RVA bands with connections to the guys … lotsa ’90s goodies. I hope you tune in!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155

AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.

More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/

————————————————————————————————-

People’s Blues of Richmond – Burning an Oak Tree [tix 4 next Friday gig]

Dismal Swamp Lords – Black Crow Blues [R.I.P. E.T. Snider]

talk w/ King Sour

King Sour – Palookaville [April 12 @Hardywood]

Brain Tentacles – Fruitcake [April 12 @Hardywood]

Dumb Waiter – Vegan Mustache Jazz [April 12 @Hardywood]

Paint Store – Kepler 452-B [April 12 @Hardywood]

Loincloth – Trepanning

Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ [honorary Richmonders]

King Sour – Garden Weasel

Breadwinner – Prescott [Homecut]

Modest Mouse – Bukowski [Tom is a member of MM]

Tom Peloso & the Virginia Sheiks – Hot House (live at WRIR)

The Way of the Sun – Eye Heart WTF (live at WRIR)

Burma Jam – Fur Das Kind

Hoi Polloi – Warhead

Math – Another 30 Second Punk Rock Song

Alter- Natives – Paraquatt

Plate – Lemon Rubbers

Smalltown Superstar – September 2

hose.got.cable – Occupatus

Sliang Laos – Legion

King Sour – G.I. Joe

Flying Shovels – She Gotsa

Chigger – Hotwire

Hackensaw Boys – Hobo [Tom was a member of HB]

Kepone – Dickie Boys

Mao Tse Helen – Get Down Syndrome Boogie

Inertia – Souless

Beautiful Zoo – Snake Oil

King Sour – Vim

RPG – Alcohol

Playlist:

Fontaine 109 March 25th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows