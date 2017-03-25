Fontaine here today 6-8pmEDT, along with all three members of 1990s Richmond band King Sour. Austin Fitch, Tom Peloso, and Matt Boyle have a big reunion gig April 12th at Hardywood. Yay! Today we’re gonna play all sorts of RVA bands with connections to the guys … lotsa ’90s goodies. I hope you tune in!
————————————————————————————————-
People’s Blues of Richmond – Burning an Oak Tree [tix 4 next Friday gig]
Dismal Swamp Lords – Black Crow Blues [R.I.P. E.T. Snider]
talk w/ King Sour
King Sour – Palookaville [April 12 @Hardywood]
Brain Tentacles – Fruitcake [April 12 @Hardywood]
Dumb Waiter – Vegan Mustache Jazz [April 12 @Hardywood]
Paint Store – Kepler 452-B [April 12 @Hardywood]
Loincloth – Trepanning
Stinking Lizaveta – LBJ [honorary Richmonders]
King Sour – Garden Weasel
Breadwinner – Prescott [Homecut]
Modest Mouse – Bukowski [Tom is a member of MM]
Tom Peloso & the Virginia Sheiks – Hot House (live at WRIR)
The Way of the Sun – Eye Heart WTF (live at WRIR)
Burma Jam – Fur Das Kind
Hoi Polloi – Warhead
Math – Another 30 Second Punk Rock Song
Alter- Natives – Paraquatt
Plate – Lemon Rubbers
Smalltown Superstar – September 2
hose.got.cable – Occupatus
Sliang Laos – Legion
King Sour – G.I. Joe
Flying Shovels – She Gotsa
Chigger – Hotwire
Hackensaw Boys – Hobo [Tom was a member of HB]
Kepone – Dickie Boys
Mao Tse Helen – Get Down Syndrome Boogie
Inertia – Souless
Beautiful Zoo – Snake Oil
King Sour – Vim
RPG – Alcohol
