It’s No Joke! April Fools Cause & Effect: THE CRAMPS!!!!! (w/ DJ Lylas + Mike Layne)

“The Cramps ‎Don’t Pummel & You Won’t Pogo. They Ooze & You’ll Throb”

From the black leather lagoon, drenched in sweat, glitter and 50s kitsch, DJ Lylas and Mike Layne of Hoboknife are bringing you 2 hours of the CRAMPS – their spooky influences and the many stylized spinoffs they’ve spawned.

There really isn’t anyone quite like the Cramps, though many have tried. They distilled rock’n’roll into a wild bikini cocktail like no other. Take a sip!

Check out the setlist below by clicking read more!

Playlist:

DJ Lylas 94 April 1st, 2017

