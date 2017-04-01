“The Cramps Don’t Pummel & You Won’t Pogo. They Ooze & You’ll Throb”
From the black leather lagoon, drenched in sweat, glitter and 50s kitsch, DJ Lylas and Mike Layne of Hoboknife are bringing you 2 hours of the CRAMPS – their spooky influences and the many stylized spinoffs they’ve spawned.
There really isn’t anyone quite like the Cramps, though many have tried. They distilled rock’n’roll into a wild bikini cocktail like no other. Take a sip!
Check out the setlist below
Amazing show today!!! Such fun to listen while playing in the fresh air and sunshine!!!