dog germs 4/4/17 edition

tonight we get the show started with music from the spider lilies, who will be playing in charlottesville next tuesday!

plus, i will be playing you new music from velvet acid christ and principe valiente!

and of course, there will be lots and lots of other great songs too, including your requests!

vaxsination: though i’m not mentioning this on air…i will be djing at fallout here in richmond on april 12th from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am! if you like the dog germs music then you will probably like the vaxsination music! hope to c-ya there!

upcoming shows:

spider lilies on april 11th @ the pit at cinema taco, charlottesville, va

doyle, elementa440, half past dead on april 18th @ canal club, richmond, va

just sex! on april 18th @ the pit at cinema taco, charlottesville, va

testament, sepultura, prong on april 19th @ the national, richmond, va

heretics in the lab on april 25th @ the southern cafe and music hall, charlottesville, va

architect, worms of the earth, distorted retrospect on april 26th @ fallout, richmond, va

pixies on may 9th @ the national, richmond, va

pixies on may 16th and 17th @ lincoln theater, washington, d.c.

a place to bury strangers, buck gooter, ceremony, don babylon on may 24th @ strange matter, richmond, va

Playlist:

noizhed 110 April 4th, 2017

