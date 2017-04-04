We’re SETTLING THE SCORE this morning on the TMBB, playing songs made famous by films, favorites from soundtracks and the occasional made-for-the-movie breakout hit.
I’ll be joined in the studio by JACOBI HARRIS!
Have a favorite chanson au cinema? Give us a call at 804 649 9737!
And check out all the songs I played by clicking READ MORE~
DJ Lylas 94 April 4th, 2017
KILLER SHOW! CHEEEEEERS
Thank you to Jacobi, and DJ Lylas, for both finding the soundtrack and, playing the song that I asked for 🙂 “The Falcon And The Snowman” was based on true events. I have to be inside to clock in before 7am, so I missed it. You should do another edition of “Movie Songs”, from time to time.
I have some good ones to add 🙂