Global A Go-Go: Wednesday April 5, 3:00-5:00 PM

Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure (pictured above) is an incendiary live performer, kind of a cross between his father Ali Farka Toure and Jimi Hendrix. If you saw him at the 2008 Richmond Folk Festival, or on any of his frequent USA tours, you know what I’m talking about.

For his brand-new tenth album, Vieux and his band recorded at the Woodstock Sessions in upstate New York in front of a 50-person studio audience. The result is the best of both worlds — the control of the studio plus the energy of Vieux’s live gigs. Hear for yourself: I’ll play a track on this week’s program.

Also this week: psych sounds from Turkey and Greece, a ticket giveaway to see Gogol Bordello at Charlottesville’s Jefferson Theatre on Friday April 7, and new progressive Afrobeat made in the USA.

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Bill Lupoletti 96 April 5th, 2017

