Open Source RVA April 7, 2017

LET OUR VOICE BE HEARD! Today, at 2PM, Open Source RVA welcomes Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Rene Marie for a special one-on-one interview. We talk with the Virginia native about “Piedmont Blues: A Search for Salvation,” the musical homage to the blues she’s performing in on April 13th at the Carpenter Theatre, as well as her most recent Grammy-nominated album of all original songs (Sound of Red), the domestic crisis that spurred her to begin a career in music, and how she caught her first big onstage break in Richmond two decades ago. We also hear from the Chesterfield high school kids in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program, and talk with the CHISPA Project’s director Katie Whelan and WRIR’s own Dayneé Rosales about their appearance at WRIR’s Local Voices Live event on April 12 at Gallery5, showcasing the voices and stories of hispanic kids in county schools. We also speak with Virginia Commonwealth University African-American studies professor Adam Ewing about a special forum on the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther party, to be held at the Depot on April 11, with former Black Panther leaders in attendance. COME ONE, ONE ALL! Join us for the Source, today at 2PM on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

OSRVA 148 April 7th, 2017

Playlist:

