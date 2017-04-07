“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
The Sparklehorse documentary is finally screening in Richmond on Sunday. Mark Linkous’ brother Matt is gonna join me, along with Sound Of Music engineer Al Weatherhead, who worked with Mark on his Sparklehorse recordings. We’re gonna tell stories, play music, and also give away a pair of tickets to the documentary. Tune in 9-11pmEDT!
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
Modest Mouse – Bukowski
King Sour – Math Rock, My Ass [next Wed @Hardywood]
Used Carlotta – Graveyard Blues
Honor Role – Following Footprints
Ululating Mummies – Monkey Butt
House of Freaks – Long Black Train
start of talk w/ Matt & Al
Sparklehorse – Hammering the Cramps
Sparklehorse – Rainmaker
A Camp – The Oddness of the Lord
Sparklehorse – London
Sparklehorse – Maria’s Little Elbows
Sparklehorse – Piano Fire
Sparklehorse – Don’t Take My Sunshine Away
The Rabbit – Starry Night
Cracker – 100 Flower Power Maximum
The Rabbit – The Carrot
Spike the Dog – Crocodiles
Sparklehorse – Gold Day
Sparklehorse – Everytime I’m With You
David Lynch – The Ballad of Hollis Brown
Sparklehorse – Knives of Summertime
Daniel Johnston – Now
