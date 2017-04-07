What the Fontaine?!: Matt Linkous + Al Weatherhead talk Sparklehorse (4/7/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

The Sparklehorse documentary is finally screening in Richmond on Sunday. Mark Linkous’ brother Matt is gonna join me, along with Sound Of Music engineer Al Weatherhead, who worked with Mark on his Sparklehorse recordings. We’re gonna tell stories, play music, and also give away a pair of tickets to the documentary. Tune in 9-11pmEDT!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155

AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737

CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.

More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine

————————————————————————————————-

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

Modest Mouse – Bukowski

King Sour – Math Rock, My Ass [next Wed @Hardywood]

Used Carlotta – Graveyard Blues

Honor Role – Following Footprints

Ululating Mummies – Monkey Butt

House of Freaks – Long Black Train

start of talk w/ Matt & Al

Sparklehorse – Hammering the Cramps

Sparklehorse – Rainmaker

A Camp – The Oddness of the Lord

Sparklehorse – London

Sparklehorse – Maria’s Little Elbows

Sparklehorse – Piano Fire

Sparklehorse – Don’t Take My Sunshine Away

The Rabbit – Starry Night

Cracker – 100 Flower Power Maximum

The Rabbit – The Carrot

Spike the Dog – Crocodiles

Sparklehorse – Gold Day

Sparklehorse – Everytime I’m With You

David Lynch – The Ballad of Hollis Brown

Sparklehorse – Knives of Summertime

Daniel Johnston – Now

Fontaine 109 April 7th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows