End of the Century: Fontaine Plays Music from the 80s (4/8/17)

Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s tunes, much of it on vinyl. Blancmange, Devo, Depeche Mode, Shriekback, Minutemen, Oingo Boingo, Contortions, Black Flag, much more!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
AIM: WhatTheFontaine Phone: 804.649.9737
Click here for today’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine/
————————————————————————————————-

The Bolshoi – Away
Depeche Mode – Get the Balance Right  [request]
The Three O’Clock – Her Head’s Revolving
The Bangles – Want You
Hoodoo Gurus – Like Wow — Wipeout

The Beat Farmers – Happy Boy
Pulsallama – The Devil Lives in My Husband’s Body
The Fall – Wrong Place, Right Time
Iggy Pop – Bang Bang

Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling
Shriekback – My Spine Is the Bassline
Liquid Liquid – Optimo

Ron & His DC Crew – The Ronnie Rap
Danielle Dax – Cold Sweat

George Kranz – Trammeltanz (Din Daa Daa)
Oingo Boingo – Only a Lad

109 April 8th, 2017

Playlist:

    Posted In: Music Shows

    View comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *