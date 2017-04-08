Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s tunes, much of it on vinyl. Blancmange, Devo, Depeche Mode, Shriekback, Minutemen, Oingo Boingo, Contortions, Black Flag, much more!
The Bolshoi – Away
Depeche Mode – Get the Balance Right [request]
The Three O’Clock – Her Head’s Revolving
The Bangles – Want You
Hoodoo Gurus – Like Wow — Wipeout
The Beat Farmers – Happy Boy
Pulsallama – The Devil Lives in My Husband’s Body
The Fall – Wrong Place, Right Time
Iggy Pop – Bang Bang
Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling
Shriekback – My Spine Is the Bassline
Liquid Liquid – Optimo
Ron & His DC Crew – The Ronnie Rap
Danielle Dax – Cold Sweat
George Kranz – Trammeltanz (Din Daa Daa)
Oingo Boingo – Only a Lad
Fontaine 109 April 8th, 2017
