End of the Century: Fontaine Plays Music from the 80s (4/8/17)

Fontaine here today 3-5pmEDT to play lots of ’80s tunes, much of it on vinyl. Blancmange, Devo, Depeche Mode, Shriekback, Minutemen, Oingo Boingo, Contortions, Black Flag, much more!

The Bolshoi – Away

Depeche Mode – Get the Balance Right [request]

The Three O’Clock – Her Head’s Revolving

The Bangles – Want You

Hoodoo Gurus – Like Wow — Wipeout

The Beat Farmers – Happy Boy

Pulsallama – The Devil Lives in My Husband’s Body

The Fall – Wrong Place, Right Time

Iggy Pop – Bang Bang

Blancmange – Living on the Ceiling

Shriekback – My Spine Is the Bassline

Liquid Liquid – Optimo

Ron & His DC Crew – The Ronnie Rap

Danielle Dax – Cold Sweat

George Kranz – Trammeltanz (Din Daa Daa)

Oingo Boingo – Only a Lad

Fontaine 109 April 8th, 2017

Playlist:

