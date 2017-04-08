Frequency

Tonight on Frequency Jesse gets our Saturday night started off.

Guest DJ Spotlight tonight is Amy Alderman.

A native of Richmond, VA, Amy’s extensive music background extends over 30 years, as a drummer/percussionist & drum instructor, a music theory & composition student, a radio broadcaster, drummer in her own band leading up to DJ/Remixer and Producer.

“Spinning live, building the crowd along with producing remixes allows me to communicate to you the love and

passion I have for music and my desire to grow as a musician and DJ and give you the most amazing and energetic

night on the dance floor. The power of music is unbelievable! It is something you feel once it is inside you and I am

so proud to share this with you.”- DJ Amy

facebook.com/djamyalderman

facebook.com/Producer.DJAmyAlderman

Jesse Oremland 3 April 8th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows