Sound Opinions: Bonus Music After Milagro Saints Live Set (4/8/17)

Hope you enjoyed hearing Milagro Saints playing live on-air at 5pm! They’re playing later at The Camel (with Mag Bats), and are going to donate the proceeds from the show to WRIR. Thanks guys!!

If you want to hear the Sound Opinions show that would’ve aired today, you can hear it Monday at 2pm, or visit http://soundopinions.org/.

Meanwhile, Fontaine will play a few tunes to take us up to 6pm when Sammy hosts River City Limits, with RVA band Space Koi playing live.

Damon Edge – I’m a Gentleman

Alice Cooper – (We’re All) Clones

Fad Gadget – Ricky’s Hand

Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat

Fred Frith -Dancing in the Street

Captain & Tennille – Broddy Bounce

Curve – Fait Accompli

Damn Near Red – Reunion

Gary Numan – You Are in My Vision

Buzzcocks – What Ever Happened To?

Fontaine 109 April 8th, 2017

Playlist:

