Hope you enjoyed hearing Milagro Saints playing live on-air at 5pm! They’re playing later at The Camel (with Mag Bats), and are going to donate the proceeds from the show to WRIR. Thanks guys!!
If you want to hear the Sound Opinions show that would’ve aired today, you can hear it Monday at 2pm, or visit http://soundopinions.org/.
Meanwhile, Fontaine will play a few tunes to take us up to 6pm when Sammy hosts River City Limits, with RVA band Space Koi playing live.
Damon Edge – I’m a Gentleman
Alice Cooper – (We’re All) Clones
Fad Gadget – Ricky’s Hand
Brian Eno – King’s Lead Hat
Fred Frith -Dancing in the Street
Captain & Tennille – Broddy Bounce
Curve – Fait Accompli
Damn Near Red – Reunion
Gary Numan – You Are in My Vision
Buzzcocks – What Ever Happened To?
Fontaine 109 April 8th, 2017
