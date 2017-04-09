PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 4/9/2017

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Denny Zeitlin, John Levy, Herbie hamcock, Johnny Dodds, Shorty Rogers, Gene Ammons,Richard Davis,Steve Gadd,

Claude Bolling and Al Jarreau.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Ken Fowser/The View From Below/Now Hear This !/Posi-Tone/2017

Jim Buennig/It’s Like This/It’s Like This/JBM/2017

Mike Longo/Exactly Like You/Only Time Will Tell/CAP/2017

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra/Prelude To A Kiss/Invitation/OA2/2017

Jeff”Tain”Watts/Chicken Ballet/Blue Vol 2/Dark Key/2016

Vinnie Sperrazza/Say The Secret Word/Juxtaposition/Posi-Tone/2017

Mark Murphy/Spring Medley/Wild and Free/High Note/2017

Mariah Parker/Sangria/Indo Latin Jazz/Third Journey/2016

Bill Evans Trio/Someday My Prince Will Come/On A Monday Evening/Fantasy/2017

Jazz @ Lincoln Center Orchestra/Spanish Steps/The Music of John Lewis/Blue Engine/2017

HOUR # 2

Bobby Watson/The Real Lone Ranger/Made in America/Smoke Sessions/2017

Hermon Mehari/Moments Notice/Bleu/HMM/2016

Urbanity/Urban Soul/Urban Soul/ALFI/2016

Peter Campbell/Wild Is The Wind/Loving You/PCM/2017

Terence Blanchard/Deli To Soup Kitchen/The Comedian/Blue Note/20`17

Glenn Makos Quartet/The Windmills of Your Mind/ The Michel LeGrand Project/Stop Time Records/2017

Steve Nelson/Grew’s Tune/Brothers Under The Sun/High Note/2017

Robert McCarther/Dreamsville/Stranger In Town/RMM/2017

Jimmy Greene/Amamtes/Flowers/Mack Avenue/2017

Claire Daly/I’m Gonna Make You Love Me/2648 West Grand Blvd./Glass Beach Jazz/2016

