Great morning to check out some great Jazz. Right here with Mr. Jazz ! Enjoy !
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Denny Zeitlin, John Levy, Herbie hamcock, Johnny Dodds, Shorty Rogers, Gene Ammons,Richard Davis,Steve Gadd,
Claude Bolling and Al Jarreau.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Ken Fowser/The View From Below/Now Hear This !/Posi-Tone/2017
Jim Buennig/It’s Like This/It’s Like This/JBM/2017
Mike Longo/Exactly Like You/Only Time Will Tell/CAP/2017
Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra/Prelude To A Kiss/Invitation/OA2/2017
Jeff”Tain”Watts/Chicken Ballet/Blue Vol 2/Dark Key/2016
Vinnie Sperrazza/Say The Secret Word/Juxtaposition/Posi-Tone/2017
Mark Murphy/Spring Medley/Wild and Free/High Note/2017
Mariah Parker/Sangria/Indo Latin Jazz/Third Journey/2016
Bill Evans Trio/Someday My Prince Will Come/On A Monday Evening/Fantasy/2017
Jazz @ Lincoln Center Orchestra/Spanish Steps/The Music of John Lewis/Blue Engine/2017
HOUR # 2
Bobby Watson/The Real Lone Ranger/Made in America/Smoke Sessions/2017
Hermon Mehari/Moments Notice/Bleu/HMM/2016
Urbanity/Urban Soul/Urban Soul/ALFI/2016
Peter Campbell/Wild Is The Wind/Loving You/PCM/2017
Terence Blanchard/Deli To Soup Kitchen/The Comedian/Blue Note/20`17
Glenn Makos Quartet/The Windmills of Your Mind/ The Michel LeGrand Project/Stop Time Records/2017
Steve Nelson/Grew’s Tune/Brothers Under The Sun/High Note/2017
Robert McCarther/Dreamsville/Stranger In Town/RMM/2017
Jimmy Greene/Amamtes/Flowers/Mack Avenue/2017
Claire Daly/I’m Gonna Make You Love Me/2648 West Grand Blvd./Glass Beach Jazz/2016
SO MUCH MUSIC……SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 April 9th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply