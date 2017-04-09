PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 4/9/2017

Mr. Jazz in this morning for my turn in the Big Chair to Host the Sunday Morning Jazz Show. Enjoy !

HOUR # 1

Matthew Whitaker/Pistachio/Outta The Box/JFA/2017

Oscar Hernandez/Fort Apache/The Art of Latin Jazz/Origin/2017

Somi/Black Enough/Petite Afrique/Okeh/2017

Billy Childs/Peace/Rebirth/Mack Avenue/2017

The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra/Blues In C/Welcome to Swingsville/BluJazz/2016

Mark Masters Ensemble/Birds of a Feather/Blue Skylight/Capri/2017

Josh Lawrence/On The Yangtze/Color Theory/Posi-Tone/2017

Chad Lefkowith-Brown/Blues For Randy/Onward/CLBM/2017

Antonio Adolfo/Black Nile/Hybrido/AAM/2017

Bill O’Connell/The Song Is You/Monk’s Cha Cha/Savant/2017

Jerome Jennings/New Beginnings/The Beast/IOLA Recvords/2016

HOUR # 2

Greg Abate/Whaling City Sound/Road To Forever/Whaling City Sound/2016

Kevin Eubanks/Carnival/East West Time Line/Mack Avenue/2017

Matt Otto/July Fourth/Iberica/Origin/2017

Cedar Walton/Precious Mountain/Charmed Circle/High Note/2017

Chicago Jazz Orchestra/Lady Chatterley’s Mother/Live From Space/CJO/2016

Luke Sellick/Home/Alchemist/Cellar Live/2017

Daniel Weltlinger/Ghosts/Samoreau/Rectify Records/2017

Diego Figueiredo/Samba Do Aviao/Broken Bossa/Stunt Music/2015

Benny Green/Martha’s Prize/Happiness/Sunnyside/2017

Nate Najar/Insensatez/This Is Nate Najar/andid/2016

Christian Sands/Pointing West/Reach/Mack Avenue/2017

Champian Fulton/Later Gator/Speechless/Posi-Tone/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 April 9th, 2017

