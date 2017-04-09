Mr. Jazz in this morning for my turn in the Big Chair to Host the Sunday Morning Jazz Show. Enjoy !
HOUR # 1
Matthew Whitaker/Pistachio/Outta The Box/JFA/2017
Oscar Hernandez/Fort Apache/The Art of Latin Jazz/Origin/2017
Somi/Black Enough/Petite Afrique/Okeh/2017
Billy Childs/Peace/Rebirth/Mack Avenue/2017
The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra/Blues In C/Welcome to Swingsville/BluJazz/2016
Mark Masters Ensemble/Birds of a Feather/Blue Skylight/Capri/2017
Josh Lawrence/On The Yangtze/Color Theory/Posi-Tone/2017
Chad Lefkowith-Brown/Blues For Randy/Onward/CLBM/2017
Antonio Adolfo/Black Nile/Hybrido/AAM/2017
Bill O’Connell/The Song Is You/Monk’s Cha Cha/Savant/2017
Jerome Jennings/New Beginnings/The Beast/IOLA Recvords/2016
HOUR # 2
Greg Abate/Whaling City Sound/Road To Forever/Whaling City Sound/2016
Kevin Eubanks/Carnival/East West Time Line/Mack Avenue/2017
Matt Otto/July Fourth/Iberica/Origin/2017
Cedar Walton/Precious Mountain/Charmed Circle/High Note/2017
Chicago Jazz Orchestra/Lady Chatterley’s Mother/Live From Space/CJO/2016
Luke Sellick/Home/Alchemist/Cellar Live/2017
Daniel Weltlinger/Ghosts/Samoreau/Rectify Records/2017
Diego Figueiredo/Samba Do Aviao/Broken Bossa/Stunt Music/2015
Benny Green/Martha’s Prize/Happiness/Sunnyside/2017
Nate Najar/Insensatez/This Is Nate Najar/andid/2016
Christian Sands/Pointing West/Reach/Mack Avenue/2017
Champian Fulton/Later Gator/Speechless/Posi-Tone/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…….SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 April 9th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply